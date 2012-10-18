* Unions stage second major walkout in three weeks
* 24-hour strike shuts down much of Greece
* Thousands gather in Athens to protest wage, pension cuts
* Tear gas used against protesters, one dies of heart attack
By Harry Papachristou and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, Oct 18 Greek police clashed with
anti-austerity protesters hurling stones and petrol bombs on the
day of a general strike that brought much of the near-bankrupt
country to a standstill.
In the second major walkout in three weeks on Thursday,
almost 40,000 protesters marched in Athens in a bid to show EU
leaders meeting in Brussels that new wage and pension cuts will
only worsen their plight after five years of recession.
Tensions mounted when a small group of protesters began
throwing pieces of marble, bottles and petrol bombs at police
barricading part of the square in front of parliament, prompting
riot police to fire several rounds of teargas to disperse them.
A 65-year old protester died of a heart attack, hospital
sources told Reuters. Another three people were injured. Police
detained about 50 protesters suspected of attacking them.
Most business and public sector activity ground to a halt at
the start of the 24-hour strike called by the country's two
biggest labour unions, ADEDY and GSEE.
"Enough is enough. They've dug our graves, shoved us in and
we are waiting for the priest to read the last words," said
Konstantinos Balomenos, a 58-year-old worker at a water utility
whose wage has been halved to 900 euros and who has two
unemployed sons.
It was the third time since late September that tens of
thousands of Greeks have taken to the streets holding banners
and chanting slogans to show their anger at austerity policies
imposed by EU and IMF lenders in exchange for aid.
Some were carrying Greek, Spanish and Portuguese flags and
shouted: "EU, IMF out".
"Agreeing to catastrophic measures means driving society to
despair and the consequences as well as the protests will then
be indefinite," said Yannis Panagopoulos, head of the GSEE
private sector union, one of two major unions that represent
about 2 million people, or half of Greece's workforce.
Greece is stuck in its worst downturn since World War Two
and must make at least 11.5 billion euros of cuts to satisfy the
"troika" of the European Commission, European Central Bank and
IMF, and secure the next tranche of a 130-billion-euro bailout.
LENDERS DEMAND AUSTERITY
European Union leaders will try to bridge their differences
over plans for a banking union at a two-day summit which starts
on Thursday. No substantial decisions are expected, reviving
concerns about complacency in tackling the debt crisis which
exploded three years ago in Greece.
The austerity policies being pursued in Europe's indebted
Mediterranean countries at the behest of Germany and other rich
euro zone members will drive the euro apart, protesters warned.
"This can't go on. We sure need measures but not as tough as
the ones (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel is asking for," said
Dimitris Mavronassos, a 40-year-old shipyard worker who has not
been paid for six months.
The strike emptied streets and offices in Athens. Ships
stayed in port, Athens public transport was disrupted and
hospitals were working with emergency staff, while public
offices, ministries, bakeries and other shops were shut.
Newspaper kiosk owners, lawyers, taxi drivers and air
traffic controllers were among those protesting over the cuts,
which include further drastic reductions in welfare and health
spending.
Opinion polls show rising anger with the terms of the
bailout keeping the economy afloat, and Greeks becoming
increasingly pessimistic about their country's future.
"The new, painful package should not be passed," the ADEDY
public sector union said in a statement.
"The new demands will only finish off what's left of our
labour, pension and social rights."
But with Greece due to run out of money next month, Athens
has little choice but to push through the austerity package
being discussed with lenders.
Greece and inspectors from the troika say they have agreed
on most issues. Athens is expected to secure aid needed to avoid
bankruptcy given EU determination to avoid fresh market turmoil
threatening bigger economies such as Spain and Italy.
But the protests are expected to increase pressure on
Greece's fragile three-party coalition cobbled together in June
to implement the harsh austerity terms under its international
130-billion euro bailout agreed in March.
Emboldened by the strikes, the main opposition Syriza party
turned up the heat on the government.
"Their time is running out," said the party's 38-year old
leader Alexis Tsipras who took part in the march.
"People are taking matters into their own hands."