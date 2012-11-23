ATHENS Nov 23 The number of people in Greece
trying to kill themselves is rising as economic crisis deepens,
according to official figures.
There were 677 suicide attempts in 2009, 830 in 2010 and 927
in 2011, Public Order Minister Nikos Dendias said in a written
response to lawmakers' questions.
The number is on course for a further rise this year, with
690 incidents registered by police as of August 23. The figures
did not clarify how many suicide attempts led to loss of life.
A 77-year-old retired pharmacist became a symbol of national
anguish when he shot himself dead outside parliament in Athens
in April. He left a note saying he refused to scrounge for food
in the garbage.
Greece in heading towards a sixth year of recession in 2013.
The crisis has thrown one in five out of work and gross
domestic product has shrunk by a fifth. Many Greeks blame
spending cuts and tax hikes demanded by lenders - the European
Union and International Monetary Fund - for their plight.