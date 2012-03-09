BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
ATHENS, March 9 A bond swap offer to ease the country's debt burden has been very successful, Greece's finance minister said on Friday after the exchange won strong acceptance from creditors and averted the immediate risk of a default by Athens.
"The debt swap had an extremely high degree of success," Evangelos Venizelos told parliament in his first public comments since the official release of results from the offer.
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
SAN JUAN, June 11 Puerto Ricans head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether they want their struggling U.S. territory to become the 51st U.S. state, although a vote in favor would likely face an uphill battle in Congress and with President Donald Trump.