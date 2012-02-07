ATHENS Feb 7 Talks between Greece and its
private creditors on a bond swap and reforms to make the
country's economy more competitive were constructive, a
spokesman for the group representing private bondholders said on
Tuesday.
Greece's prime minister and finance minister held talks late
on Tuesday with Charles Dallara, Jean Lemierre and Josef
Ackermann, representatives from the International Institute of
Finance (IIF) which negotiates on behalf of private creditors.
"They had constructive discussions on the PSI (bond swap)
and the reform program," an IIF spokesman said.
He said Dallara and Lemierre would leave for Paris on
Wednesday and would continue consultations with investors and
creditors.