* Greek leaders reiterate no new cuts planned for 2012
* Inspectors from EU, IMF due in Athens next week
* Leaders to make new push on 2013, 2014 cuts next week
By Harry Papachristou and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, July 18 Greek coalition leaders agreed
to meet next week to hammer out almost 12 billion euros worth of
austerity cuts demanded by the near-bankrupt country's lenders
after a deal proved elusive at an initial round of talks on
Wednesday.
Greek officials have spent the past week scrambling to
identify the savings for 2013 and 2014 before European and IMF
officials visit next week and decide whether Athens merits
another tranche of aid from its latest bailout package.
But final agreement on the cuts is expected only after much
bargaining among the three party leaders in the conservative-led
government, each of whom is keen to avoid appearing in favour of
cuts that heap more misery on austerity-weary voters.
"We had a very good discussion," Finance Minister Yannis
Stournaras told reporters after a three-hour meeting between
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and his two coalition allies.
"We agreed on the basic direction."
Samaras's allies - Socialist party leader Evangelos
Venizelos and leftist party chief Fotis Kouvelis - emerged after
the meeting to reiterate that there would be no new spending
cuts this year beyond those already agreed.
Both leaders, who have championed reducing the painful
austerity diet of wage and pension cuts, said little about their
discussion on future spending cuts other than to say talks would
resume in the coming days.
One senior party official said some ministries failed to
submit their proposals for cuts ahead of Wednesday's meeting,
delaying efforts to finalise them. Only about half of the
promised 11.7 billion euros of spending cuts had been identified
in the run-up to the meeting, an official said this week.
Clinching agreement on the unpopular cuts is likely to be
Samaras's first major test since assuming power last month. His
government has made a positive first impression on European
partners abroad, but has angered critics at home who accuse it
of not pushing aggressively enough for changes to the bailout.
The nascent government has said it will seek an additional
two years to hit fiscal targets included in the bailout, but
plans to push for that only after regaining lost credibility by
getting its reform programme back on track.
UNNATURAL BEDFELLOWS
In a sign that Samaras's softer approach to lenders could
risk the ire of his allies, both Venizelos and Kouvelis stressed
the need to decisively push for an overhaul of the unpopular
130-billion bailout package.
"The first target, as we have repeatedly said, is to extend
the period of fiscal consolidation," Venizelos said, adding that
party leaders would also meet on reforms and privatisations in
the coming days.
Analysts said talks on the cuts will likely shine a
spotlight on the weaknesses of Samaras's fragile coalition,
which few expect will last through its full term.
"It's a really big test for the government given that
they're not natural bedfellows in a political sense. I think it
will be pretty difficult to agree on the ways to cut spending,"
said Ben May, analyst at Capital Economics.
"They've often suggested pretty different options. In that
sense it would be a surprise if they had reached agreement."
Even if they managed to overcome their own differences,
Samaras's government must face down an increasingly emboldened
opposition in the form of radical leftist group Syriza.
"They are lying when they say there will be no new
measures," Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras said. "There will be and
they will be catastrophic for the Greek people. This government
obeys the troika and does not protect the people."
Identifying and backing the spending cuts in the face of
such protests will be key to appeasing the so-called troika of
EU, ECB and IMF lenders, who have repeatedly warned Athens will
get no further cash unless it learns to live up to its pledges.
EU officials have indicated they will find the money to see
Greece through a bond payment in August, but the country risks
running out of money soon afterwards without further aid.
The cuts, equivalent to 5.5 percent of the country's GDP,
are aimed at narrowing Greece's budget deficit to below 3
percent of GDP by the end of 2014 from 9.3 percent in 2011.
They are expected to include reductions to welfare benefits,
and lower spending on health and defence as well as savings from
a crackdown on fraud and the slashing of expenses in the public
sector.
Promised under the bailout agreed earlier this year, the
cuts were originally due to be finalised in June but discussion
was delayed after Greece was forced to hold a second election
last month.
Entirely dependent on foreign aid to keep the state running,
Greece is struggling through its fifth year of recession. Nearly
one in four Greeks are out of work, and thousands of businesses
have put up their shutters due to the country's debt crisis.
Delays from repeat elections this year have made the country
fall further behind targets in its fiscal adjustment programme,
hurting its efforts to win concessions from lenders.
For a factbox on where Greece has fallen behind pledges,
click on