ATHENS May 15 Greece's government on Thursday
denied it had instituted a retroactive tax on foreign holders of
Greek bonds, saying capital gains booked from early 2012 to the
end of last year were subject to the tax regime covering that
period.
Greek 10-year bond yields GR10YT=TWEB rose to near two-month
highs on Thursday, with traders citing a document detailing a
retroactive tax on non-resident holders of Greek
bonds.
Greek officials, however, said that document had only sought
to clarify that the previous tax regime of 33 percent on foreign
legal entities and 20 percent on individuals had been abolished
starting this year.
"There is no taxation on capital gains from transfers of
Greek government bonds by foreign investors that took place from
January 1, 2014 onwards," a statement from the finance ministry
said. "Consequently, the reports referring to retroactive
taxation or intention for retroactive taxation are completely
untrue."
