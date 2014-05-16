ATHENS May 16 Greece plans to scrap the tax
liability on capital gains for foreign holders of Greek bonds
booked over 2012-13, to soothe investor fears that Athens was
planning to collect the tax retroactively, two finance ministry
sources told Reuters.
The government was forced to deny on Thursday that it
instituted a retroactive tax on foreign holders of Greek bonds
after a government tax circular helped push Greek 10 year-bonds
to near two-month highs. It later revoked the document, but that
failed to erase uncertainty over the liability.
"The government intends to scrap the law which imposes taxes
on capital gains of foreign bondholders for 2012-13," a finance
ministry official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
A second official said the government was still deciding on
the method by which it will scrap the liability, possibly
through a new law.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, editing by Deepa Babington)