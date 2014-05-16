(Adds quotes, details)
By Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS May 16 Foreign holders of Greek bonds
will not be liable for capital gains tax for 2012-13, two
finance ministry sources said on Friday, as Athens sought to
soothe investor uncertainty about tax changes effective from
this year.
Athens had been forced to deny on Thursday that foreign
holders of Greek bonds would be subject to capital gains tax in
2012-13 after a government tax circular spooked investors and
helped push Greek 10 year-bonds to near two-month
highs.
A new law came into effect in January this year scrapping
capital gains tax for foreign holders of Greek bonds but it was
not made clear whether this would apply for gains booked in
2012-13 or only from 2014.
Greek officials said on Thursday that the document that had
spooked financial markets had probably been misinterpreted as it
had only sought to clarify that the previous capital gains tax
of 33 percent on foreign legal entities and 20 percent on
individuals had been abolished starting this year.
The government later revoked the document, but that failed
to erase uncertainty. Greek 10-year yields rose as much as 53
basis points on Thursday to as high as 6.84 percent, a near
two-month high.
"The government intends to scrap the law which imposes taxes
on capital gains of foreign bondholders for 2012-13," a finance
ministry official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
A second finance ministry official said the government was
still deciding on the method by which it will scrap the capital
gains tax liability, possibly through a new law. "We are still
trying to find the technical way to do this," the second
official said.
(Additional reporting by John Geddie in London; Writing by
Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Susan Fenton)