ATHENS, June 23 Greece's government named lawyer
Katerina Savvaidou as the country's top tax official on Monday
after her predecessor abruptly resigned under a cloud, causing
concern among the country's international lenders.
Harry Theoharis stepped down this month after just over a
year in the post. He cited personal reasons but Greek media said
the government blamed him for mishandling some aspects of his
job. His sudden departure cast doubt over Athens' commitment to
implement reforms and raise tax revenues, a key condition of
Greece's 240-billion euro ($326.22 billion) bailout from the
European Union and International Monetary Fund.
The EU said that Theoharis's resignation was a cause for
serious concern and urged the government to ensure continuity of
the reforms to improve the efficiency of the state sector.
Greece has long struggled with patchy tax collection.
Modernising its tax system and cracking down on tax dodging,
which has contributed heavily to its debt crisis, is considered
crucial for the country.
A senior manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Greece,
Savvaidou, 42, studied law in Athens and public tax and finance
law in Paris. She has also worked as an adviser at the finance
ministry and as a tax adviser in the private sector.
The finance ministry said Savvaidou's appointment has to be
approved by the cabinet.
($1 = 0.7357 euros)
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Susan Fenton)