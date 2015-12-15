ATHENS Dec 15 Greek financial prosecutors have
raided a UBS office in Athens seizing records as part
of an investigation into possible tax evasion by holders of
large bank deposits abroad, court officials said on Tuesday.
Germany provided Greek authorities with information on
suspected tax evaders last month in a move to help Athens
fulfill its promise to international creditors to crack down on
tax evasion.
The western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia handed
more than 10,000 data sets on accounts of Greeks in Switzerland
to the Greek finance ministry in a move that could help it boost
tax revenue.
The information concerned accounts held by private
individuals and companies with assets estimated to be worth up
to 4 billion Swiss francs ($3.92 billion).
"The search (at the UBS office) was decided upon because the
bulk of the accounts in the North Rhine-Westphalia list were
opened at this bank and it was deemed necessary to seek
additional data," a court official said, declining to be named.
Prosecutors conducted the search last week.
A UBS spokesman said the bank was aware of reports of the
raid but declined to comment further.
A first processing of the data obtained by the prosecutors
identified about 200 depositors with accounts ranging from 1.5
million to 12 million euros, the official said.
"Records of account numbers, amounts and names were seized
and in cases where there were no funds, the accounts were
cross-checked with the data provided from the German state," the
official said.
Greek authorities estimate that their clampdown of tax
evasion could generate tax of almost 2.0 billion euros.
Greece's leftist-led government has vowed to go after tax
dodgers, one of the policy commitments it signed up to when
Athens signed an 86-billion-euro bailout with its partners after
months of wrangling in July.
Germany's North Rhine Westphalia has received data on tax
evaders from Swiss authorities since 2010. Sources close to the
state prosecutor in Cologne have said about 30 legal
investigations into international banks and their branches are
under way.
