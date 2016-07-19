ZURICH, July 19 Greek investigators raided the Athens home of a former UBS banker earlier this month, furthering a probe into alleged tax evasion seven months after officials seized documents from the Swiss bank's Athens office.

The Greek government on Tuesday confirmed a Financial Times report that investigators took computers, documents and disks from the home of Christos Sclavounis on July 4 as part of the investigation.

Sclavounis headed UBS's investment banking business in Greece before becoming chairman of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund for rescuing Greece's banks, in 2013. He resigned two years later, shortly after the leftist Syriza party took power.

Sclavounis has not been charged with any wrongdoing, a representative from the Prime Minister's office said.

UBS said it had not been informed of the raid.

"We have not been contacted by the Greek authorities concerning an alleged investigation of UBS," a spokeswoman said. "There is, as a result, nothing to comment on."

Sclavounis did not respond to a request for comment.

The probe is part of a widening effort in Athens to fulfill its promise to international creditors to crack down on tax evasion and boost tax revenues.

"Greece will devote its resources and enlist the assistance and expertise of cooperating countries to ferret out wrongdoing by financial institutions and their high profile clients who attempt to evade their tax responsibilities," Greek government spokeswoman Olga Gerovasili said in a statement on Tuesday.

In December Greek prosecutors raided a UBS office in Athens, seizing records as part of an investigation into possible tax evasion by holders of large bank deposits abroad.

The raid was carried out after German authorities handed over to Greece's finance ministry information from more than 10,000 data sets on suspected tax evaders holding Swiss accounts.

A court official at the time said the bulk of accounts named in the list had been opened at UBS. (Editing by Greg Mahlich)