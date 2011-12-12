Ghana inflation falls to 12.6 pct in May vs 13.0 pct in April

ACCRA, June 14 Ghana's annual consumer price inflation fell to 12.6 percent in May from 13.0 percent the previous month, the statistics office said on Wednesday. The government is aiming to narrow inflation to 11.2 percent by the end of the year as one part of a drive to restore macro economic stability under a three-year assistance programme with the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)