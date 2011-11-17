ATHENS Nov 17 Greece accepted an additional 300 million euros ($405.9 mln) of second-day, non-competitive bids for its Nov. 15 three-month T-bill sale, its debt agency (PDMA) said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, PDMA sold 1.3 billion euros of three-month T-bills, including 300 million in non-competitive bids, which were priced to yield 4.63 percent. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)