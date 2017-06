ATHENS Jan 10 Greece sold 1.625 billion euros of six-month T-bills on Tuesday, its debt agency PDMA said, with the yield easing by five basis points compared to a previous auction in December.

The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.80, down from 2.93 in the previous auction. Greece paid a yield of 4.90 percent, down from 4.95 percent in the Dec. 13 sale, PDMA said.