ATHENS Feb 7 Greece's Public Debt Management Agency sold 812.5 million euros ($1.06 billion) of 6-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield easing by four basis points compared to a previous auction in January.

The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.72, down from 2.8 in the previous auction. Greece paid a yield of 4.86 percent, down from 4.90 percent in the Jan. 10 sale, the debt agency said.