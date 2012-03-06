ATHENS, March 6 Greece sold 1.137 billion
euros ($1.50 billion)of six-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the
yield easing by 6 basis points from a previous auction in
February.
The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.63, down from 2.72 in the
Feb. 7 auction. Greece paid a yield of 4.80 percent, down from
4.86 percent in the previous auction, the debt agency said.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market
funding. Greek banks traditionally buy the bulk of the T-bill
issues, meaning funding costs do not fully reflect market
strains.
Tuesday's auction will fund the rollover of an issue that
falls due on March 9. The settlement date is March 9.