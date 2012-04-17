ATHENS, April 17 Greece sold 1.625 billion euros
($2.12 billion) of three-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the
yield easing by 5 basis points from a previous auction in March.
The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.46, down from 2.69 in the
March 20 auction. Greece paid a yield of 4.20 percent, down from
4.25 percent in the previous auction, the debt agency said.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market
funding. Greek banks traditionally buy the bulk of the T-bill
issues, meaning funding costs do not fully reflect market
strains.
Tuesday's auction will fund the rollover of a previous 2.0
billion euro issue that matures on April 20.
Spain's short-term debt costs leaped on Tuesday at well met
sales of treasury bills, reflecting concerns the government will
struggle to rein in its deficit in an economic downturn and
before a key test at long-term debt sales two days later.