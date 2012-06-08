ATHENS, June 8 Greece will auction 1.25 billion euros ($1.55 billion) of six-month T-bills on June 12 to fund the rollover of a previous 2.0 billion euro issue that comes due on June 15, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The settlement date will be June 15. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market funding.