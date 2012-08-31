BRIEF-Astoria Financial prices $200 mln, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
ATHENS Aug 31 Greece will auction 875 million euros of six-month T-bills on September 4 to fund the rollover of a previous 1.4 billion euro issue that comes due on September 7, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Friday.
The settlement date will be Sept. 7. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market funding.
* Deerfield Management Company, L.p reports a 6.81 percent passive stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc as of may 25- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: