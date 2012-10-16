ATHENS Oct 16 Greece sold 1.625 billion euros
($2.10 billion) of three-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the
yield falling slightly from a previous auction in September to
its lowest level since May, debt agency PDMA said.
The sale's bid-cover ratio was 1.90, down from 1.98 in the
Sept. 18 auction. Greece paid a yield of 4.24 percent, seven
basis points less than in the previous sale, according to PDMA
data.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market
funding to roll over previous debt issues. Greek banks
traditionally buy the bulk of the T-bill issues, meaning funding
costs do not fully reflect strains from the country's debt
crisis.