ATHENS Dec 18 Greece sold 1.3 billion euros of
three-month Treasury bills on Tuesday, with the yield slightly
falling from a previous auction in November, debt agency PDMA
said.
The sale's bid-cover ratio was 1.73, up from 1.66 in the
Nov. 13 auction. The yield was 4.11 percent, down from 4.2
percent a month ago.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market
funding to roll over previous debt issues.
Greek banks traditionally buy the bulk of the T-bill issues,
meaning funding costs do not fully reflect strains on the
economy from the country's debt crisis.
