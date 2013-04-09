ATHENS, April 9 Greece sold 1.3 billion euros
($1.69 billion) of six-month T-bills on Tuesday to roll over a
previous issue that comes due on April 12, its debt agency
(PDMA) said.
The T-bills were priced to yield 4.25 percent, unchanged
from a previous March 5 auction. The sale's bid-cover ratio was
1.6, down from 1.64 in the previous auction.
The amount raised included 300 million euros in
non-competitive bids.
Greek banks traditionally buy the bulk of T-bill issues,
meaning funding costs do not fully reflect the strains from the
country's debt crisis. Banks can deposit the bills as collateral
with Greece's central bank to receive funding.