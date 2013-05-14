ATHENS May 14 Greek borrowing costs fell to
their lowest since April 2011 in a sale of 1.3 billion euros
($1.69 billion) worth of government Treasury bills on Tuesday,
the country's debt agency PDMA said.
The T-bills were priced to yield 4.02 percent, down from 4.05
percent in a previous auction last month. The sale's bid-cover
ratio was 1.75, up from 1.65 in the previous auction.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of
market funding.
($1 = 0.7703 euros)
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris;
Editing by Harry Papachristou)