New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
ATHENS, June 14 Greece will auction 1.0 billion euros ($1.33 billion) of three-month T-bills on June 18 to refinance a maturing issue, the country's debt agency (PDMA) said on Friday.
The settlement date will be June 21. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of market funding. Greek banks buy the bulk of the issues and deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from the central bank. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
April 8 A computer hack set off all the emergency sirens in Dallas for about 90 minutes overnight in one of the largest known breaches of a siren warning system, officials in the Texas city said on Saturday.