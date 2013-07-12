ATHENS, July 12 Greece will auction 1.25 billion
euros ($1.63 billion) of three-month T-bills on July 16 to
refinance a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said
on Friday.
The settlement date will be July 19. Only primary dealers
will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of
market funding. Greek banks buy the bulk of the issues and
deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from the central
bank.
($1 = 0.7668 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina
Tagaris)