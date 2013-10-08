BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
ATHENS Oct 8 Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($ billion) of six-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said.
The T-bills were priced to yield 4.15 percent, slightly down from 4.20 percent in a September auction. The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.04, up from 1.89 in the previous sale.
The amount raised included 300 million euros in non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Tuesday's auction will be October 11.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of market funding. Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills, which it regularly refinances with the help of Greek banks which buy and then deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from the ECB.
* Ellington Financial LLC - estimated book value per common share as of March 31, 2017 was $19.75, or $19.46 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: