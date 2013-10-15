ATHENS Oct 15 Greece sold 1.625 billion euros
($2.21 billion) of three-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll
over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said.
The T-bills were priced to yield 3.95 percent, down from
4.02 percent in a September auction. The sale's bid-cover ratio
was 1.89, down from 1.94 in the previous sale.
The amount raised included 375 million euros in
non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Tuesday's auction
will be Oct 18.
Greece lost access to bond markets three years ago, when its
debt crisis erupted, and monthly T-bill sales are its sole
remaining source of market funding.
Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills,
which it regularly refinances with the help of Greek banks which
buy and then deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from
the ECB.