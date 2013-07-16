ATHENS, July 16 Greece sold 1.625 billion euros ($2.12 billion) of three-month T-bills on Tuesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency (PDMA) said.

The T-bills were priced to yield 4.02 percent, unchanged from a previous June auction. The sale's bid-cover ratio was 1.70, down from 1.72 in the previous sale.

The amount raised included 375 million euros in non-competitive bids.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of market funding. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)