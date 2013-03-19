ATHENS, March 19 Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.68 billion) of three-month T-Bills on Tuesday to roll over a previous issue that comes due on March 22, its debt agency (PDMA) said.

The T-bills were priced to yield 4.05 percent, unchanged from a previous Feb. 12 auction. The sale's bid-cover ratio was 1.66, down from 1.76 in the previous auction.

The amount raised included 300 million euros in non-competitive bids.

Greek banks traditionally buy the bulk of T-bill issues, meaning funding costs do not fully reflect the strains from the country's debt crisis. Banks can deposit the bills as collateral with Greece's central bank to receive funding.