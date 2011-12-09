* Greece to sell 1.25 bln euros of 6-month T-bills Tues

* Needs to roll over 2 bln of maturing paper on Dec. 16

ATHENS Dec 9 Greece will auction 1.25 billion euros ($1.675 billion) of 26-week T-bills next Tuesday to fund the rollover of a previous 2 billion euro issue that matures on Dec. 16, its debt agency (PDMA) said on Friday.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of market funding. Last month, PDMA sold 1.3 billion euros of six-month paper, priced to yield 4.89 percent. The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.91.

Greek officials have said the country has enough cash to cover its needs until mid-December.

Athens is awaiting the disbursement of an 8.0 billion euro loan tranche under a bailout plan agreed last year after its euro zone partners and the IMF approved the release of the funds.

PDMA said the settlement date for the T-bill sale will be Dec. 16. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

The agency said non-competitive bids of up to 30 percent of the auctioned amount may be submitted during the auction. Non-competitive bids up to another 30 percent of the auctioned amount may also be submitted by Dec. 15.