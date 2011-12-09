* Greece to sell 1.25 bln euros of 6-month T-bills Tues
* Needs to roll over 2 bln of maturing paper on Dec. 16
ATHENS Dec 9 Greece will auction 1.25
billion euros ($1.675 billion) of 26-week T-bills next Tuesday
to fund the rollover of a previous 2 billion euro issue that
matures on Dec. 16, its debt agency (PDMA) said on Friday.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of
market funding. Last month, PDMA sold 1.3 billion euros of
six-month paper, priced to yield 4.89 percent. The sale's
bid-cover ratio was 2.91.
Greek officials have said the country has enough cash to
cover its needs until mid-December.
Athens is awaiting the disbursement of an 8.0 billion euro
loan tranche under a bailout plan agreed last year after its
euro zone partners and the IMF approved the release of the
funds.
PDMA said the settlement date for the T-bill sale will be
Dec. 16. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and
no commission will be paid.
The agency said non-competitive bids of up to 30 percent of
the auctioned amount may be submitted during the auction.
Non-competitive bids up to another 30 percent of the auctioned
amount may also be submitted by Dec. 15.