ATHENS, Feb 3 Greece will auction 625 million euros ($822 million) of 26-week T-bills next Tuesday to help fund the rollover of a 1 billion euro issue that matures on Feb. 10, its debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of market funding. Last month, PDMA sold 1.625 billion euros of six-month paper, priced to yield 4.90 percent. The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.80.

Greek banks traditionally buy the bulk of the T-bill issues, meaning funding costs do not fully reflect market strains.

Athens needs funding from its international lenders to refinance 14.5 billion euros of maturing bonds on March 20 and is at risk of a messy default if there is no agreement with its euro zone partners and the IMF on the terms of a new bailout plan.

PDMA said the settlement date for Tuesday's T-bill sale will be Feb. 10. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

The agency said non-competitive bids of up to 30 percent of the auctioned amount may be submitted during the auction. Non-competitive bids up to another 30 percent may also be submitted by Feb. 9.