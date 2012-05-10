UPDATE 1-Venture capitalist DST Global sees $4 trln of new internet firms by 2025
* DST was early investor in Alibaba, Facebook, Twitter (Adds comments on China, Xiaomi)
ATHENS May 10 Greece accepted an additional 300 million euros ($389 million) of second-day, non-competitive bids for its May 8 six-month T-bill sale, its debt agency PDMA said on Thursday.
On Tuesday, PDMA sold 1.3 million euros of six-month paper to fund the rollover of a 1.6 billion euro issue that matures on May 11. The T-bills were priced to yield 4.69 percent.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market funding. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* DST was early investor in Alibaba, Facebook, Twitter (Adds comments on China, Xiaomi)
TAIPEI, June 9 Reuters plans to drop daily reports on Taiwan stocks and foreign investor activity. They will be replaced with BUZZ items based on significant moves and a monthly table on foreign investor activity. Please send any queries to [Ataipei.Newsroom@Allreleases.Net] Taiwan stocks stayed flat on Friday ahead of the weekend as early bargain-hunting lost steam in a world of ongoing uncertainties. The U.K. elections seemed to leave no single party with a clear claim