* Yield up 6 basis points, bid-cover ratio up
* Bills sold into a rollover, 2 bln euros of paper mature
Dec.16
* T-bills are Greece's only source of market financing
ATHENS, Dec 13 Greece's Public Debt
Management Agency sold 1.625 billion euros of six-month T-bills
on Tuesday, with the yield rising by 6 basis points compared to
a previous auction in November.
Monthly T-bill sales have been Greece's sole source of
market funding since it was shut out of bond markets early last
year when its derailed finances triggered the country's worst
crisis in decades.
The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.93, up from 2.91 in the
previous auction. Greece paid a yield of 4.95 percent, up from
4.89 percent in the Nov. 8 sale, the PDMA debt agency said.
The sale will help fund the rollover of a previous 2 billion
euro issue that matures on Dec. 16.
PDMA said the settlement date for the T-bill sale will be
Dec. 16. The sale included 375 million euros in non-competitive
bids. Further non-competitive bids of up to another 375 million
euros may be submitted by Dec. 15.
The debt agency declined to say how much of the issue was
bought by foreign investors.
Athens is awaiting the disbursement of an 8 billion euro
loan tranche under an EU/IMF bailout plan that funds most of its
financing needs.