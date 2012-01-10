* Yield drops 5 basis points to 4.90 pct

* Bid-cover 2.80 vs 2.93 in Dec

* Needs to roll over 2.0 bln eur of T-bills Jan 13

ATHENS, Jan 10 Greece sold 1.625 billion euros of six-month T-bills on Tuesday to fund the rollover of a 2 billion euro issue that matures later this week, at a slightly lower yield compared to a previous auction in December.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market funding. Greek banks traditionally buy the bulk of the T-bill issues, meaning funding costs do not fully reflect market strains.

Athens needs continued funding from its international lenders to redeem 14.5 billion euros of bonds on March 20 and risks default if there is no agreement with its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund on the terms of a second, 130-billion-euro bailout plan.

Greece is also under pressure to conclude a bond swap deal with private bondholders that will make its debt more manageable.

At Tuesday's auction, T-bills were priced to yield 4.90 percent versus 4.95 percent in a previous sale on Dec. 13. The bid-cover ratio was 2.80, down from 2.93 in Dec. The sale included 375 million euros in non-competitive bids.

PDMA declined to say how much of the issue was bought by foreign investors.

PDMA declined to say how much of the issue was bought by foreign investors.