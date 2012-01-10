* Yield drops 5 basis points to 4.90 pct
* Bid-cover 2.80 vs 2.93 in Dec
* Needs to roll over 2.0 bln eur of T-bills Jan 13
ATHENS, Jan 10 Greece sold 1.625 billion
euros of six-month T-bills on Tuesday to fund the rollover of a
2 billion euro issue that matures later this week, at a slightly
lower yield compared to a previous auction in December.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market
funding. Greek banks traditionally buy the bulk of the T-bill
issues, meaning funding costs do not fully reflect market
strains.
Athens needs continued funding from its international
lenders to redeem 14.5 billion euros of bonds on March 20 and
risks default if there is no agreement with its euro zone
partners and the International Monetary Fund on the terms of a
second, 130-billion-euro bailout plan.
Greece is also under pressure to conclude a bond swap deal
with private bondholders that will make its debt more
manageable.
At Tuesday's auction, T-bills were priced to yield 4.90
percent versus 4.95 percent in a previous sale on Dec. 13. The
bid-cover ratio was 2.80, down from 2.93 in Dec. The sale
included 375 million euros in non-competitive bids.
The settlement date for Tuesday's T-bill sale will be Jan.
in non-competitive bids. More non-competitive bids up to 375
million euros may be submitted by Jan. 12.
PDMA declined to say how much of the issue was bought by
foreign investors.