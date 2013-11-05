Bill Gross settles Pimco lawsuit for over $81 mln - CNBC
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.
Greece sold 1.3 billion euros of six-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said.
The T-bills were priced to yield 4.15 percent, unchanged from an October auction. The sale's bid-cover ratio was 1.86 down from 2.04 in the previous sale. The amount raised included 300 million euros in non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Tuesday's auction will be November 8.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of market funding. Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills, which it regularly refinances with the help of Greek banks which buy and then deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from the ECB.
March 27 Shares in U.S. banks led broader market losses on Monday as the failure of the Republican's healthcare bill intensified investor doubts whether President Donald Trump would be able to deliver on his pro-business policy promises.
NEW YORK, March 27 Several U.S. options exchanges, including those run by Nasdaq Inc and the New York Stock Exchange, declared "self-help" alerts against CBOE Holdings Inc's CBOE Options Exchange for a short time on Monday, signaling problems processing trades.