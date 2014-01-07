ATHENS Jan 7 Greece sold 1.625 billion euros ($2.22 billion) of six-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said.

The T-bills were priced to yield 4.10 percent, down from 4.15 percent in a December auction. The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.07, down from 2.11 in the previous sale.

The amount raised included 375 million euros in non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Tuesday's auction will be January 10.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of market funding. Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills, which it regularly refinances with the help of Greek banks which buy and then deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from the ECB.