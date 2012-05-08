ATHENS, May 8 Greece sold 1.3 billion euros
($1.69 billion) of six-month debt on Tuesday, paying a higher
yield compared with a previous auction in April.
The bills were sold into a rollover as 1.6 billion euros of
six-month paper matures on May 11.
The following are details of the auctions:
***********************************************************
AUCTION DATE May 8, 2012 April 10, 2012
ISSUE DATE May 11, 2012 April 17, 2012
MATURITY Nov. 9, 2012 Oct. 12, 2012
AMOUNT AUCTIONED 1.0 bln eur 1.0 bln eur
TOTAL BIDS 2.603 bln eur 2.62 bln eur
-Competitive 2.303 bln eur 2.32 bln eur
-Non-competitive 300 mln 300 mln
COVERAGE RATIO 2.60 2.62
TOTAL ACCEPTED AMOUNT 1.3 bln 1.3 bln
UNIFORM YIELD 4.69% 4.55%
CUT-OFF PRICE 97.684 97.799
CUT-OFF RATIO 100.0% 100.0%
SECOND-DAY BIDS
AUTHORISED AMOUNT 300 mln 300 mln
----------------------------------------------------
source: PDMA
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)