ATHENS, June 12 Greece sold 1.625 billion euros ($2.03 billion) of six-month debt on Tuesday, paying a slightly higher yield compared with a previous auction in May. The bills were sold into a rollover as 2.0 billion euros of six-month paper mature on June 15. The following are details of the auctions: *************************************************************** AUCTION DATE June 12, 2012 May 8, 2012 ISSUE DATE June 15, 2012 May 11, 2012 MATURITY Dec. 14, 2012 Nov. 9, 2012 AMOUNT AUCTIONED 1.25 bln eur 1.0 bln eur TOTAL BIDS 2.669 bln eur 2.603 bln eur -Competitive 2.294 bln eur 2.303 bln eur -Non-competitive 375 mln 300 mln COVERAGE RATIO 2.14 2.60 TOTAL ACCEPTED AMOUNT 1.625 bln 1.3 bln UNIFORM YIELD 4.73% 4.69% CUT-OFF PRICE 97.664 97.684 CUT-OFF RATIO 100.0% 100.0% SECOND-DAY BIDS AUTHORISED AMOUNT 375 mln 300 mln ------------------------------------------------------- source: PDMA (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)