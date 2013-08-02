ATHENS Aug 2 Greece will auction 625 million
euros ($828 million) of six-month treasury bills on August 6 to
roll over maturing debt, the country's debt agency (PDMA) said
on Friday.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of
market funding.
Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills,
which it regularly refinances with the help of crisis-struck
Greek banks which buy and then deposit them as collateral to
draw liquidity from the ECB.
The settlement date for Tuesday's auction will be Aug 9.
Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no
commission will be paid.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou)