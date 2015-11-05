By Karolina Tagaris
| IOANNINA, Greece
IOANNINA, Greece Nov 5 It was the first time in
weeks Anthoula Papazoi had cooked meat. She had stewed the cut
of beef, donated by a friend, on a low flame all morning. But
now the casserole sat untouched, as Papazoi fretted about her
13-year-old daughter Nikoleta's tooth.
The teenager - long black hair, electric-blue nail polish -
emerged from the bedroom in shorts and a tank top. She had slept
most of the day and was late for an appointment for a long
overdue root canal procedure on a bottom front tooth.
"Do we have painkillers?" she asked, rummaging through a
kitchen cabinet. "I'm going crazy."
"No, we don't. Go get ready for the dentist," Papazoi said.
"Do we have milk?" Nikoleta asked.
She pulled at a piece of masking tape that held closed the
refrigerator door, reached in and grabbed a carton of milk. In a
tall white mug she mixed the milk with chocolate powder and five
spoonfuls of sugar, and then slumped into a chair.
"Get up and go," her mother ordered.
In few places are the wounds of Greece's economic depression
more evident than in the mouths of the nation's children. By
most indicators of dental health, Greece is one of the
unhealthiest places in Europe. The number of Greeks 16 years or
older reporting unmet dental care needs was 10.6 percent in
2013, according to Europe's statistical agency Eurostat. That
compares to a European Union average of 7.9 percent.
Dental problems are particularly acute among children,
according to a recent survey by the Hellenic Dental Federation,
a supervisory body. And the financial crisis has made things
worse. In the decade up to 2014, 60 percent of all dental
problems in 15-year-olds were left untreated for at least a
year, up from 44 percent in the previous decade. Almost all the
five-year-olds surveyed - 86.8 percent - suffered dental
problems that had not been treated, the survey found.
"Teeth are unfortunately considered a luxury," said Niki
Diamanti, a dentist who works at Hatzikosta Hospital, one of two
public hospitals in the northwestern town of Ioannina. "If, five
years ago, people went to the dentist once a year, now they go
every five years."
In Greece's case, the situation is remarkable because the
dental problems are not primarily caused by changes in daily
oral hygiene, experts say. Rather, children are developing tooth
diseases for reasons related to the country's six-year economic
depression.
First, money woes have led to fewer dentist visits.
Disposable incomes in Greece have shrunk by about 30 percent
since 2009. More than 1.2 million Greeks - one in four
working-age people - are unemployed. Forty percent of children
live in poverty, according to the U.N children's agency UNICEF,
more than in places such as Chile, Turkey and Mexico.
As well, the publicly funded system of free or low-cost
medical care that millions of Greeks relied on for decades has
shrunk, largely because of public spending cuts demanded in
exchange for the 326 billion euros ($354 billion) in financial
aid Greece has received since 2010. Per capita health spending
fell 9 percent a year between 2009 and 2012.
The result: More than 8 percent of Greeks skipped dentist
visits in 2013 because it was too expensive, well above the 5.1
percent European average, according to Eurostat.
The financial crisis has also driven a surge in the
consumption of cheap, high-sugar foods, dentists say. After
dipping for a couple of years, sales of sugary snacks at
supermarkets picked up again in 2013, according to Euromonitor,
a consumer goods research group.
Greece's bad teeth may be storing up problems for the
future. Studies around the world have identified links between
bad oral health and chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular
diseases, the world's number one killer. Severe gum disease is
associated with diabetes and coronary artery disease, according
to several medical studies. Scientists are still debating
whether dental problems cause other health conditions, or are
merely associated with them.
Doctors and scientists have long associated dental health
with economic development, largely because good teeth are
correlated with access to education. Pain from dental diseases
keeps children in many developing countries from their studies,
according to the World Health Organisation.
Paula Vassallo, chair of a European lobby group that
promotes oral health, said children suffering tooth pain often
sleep and eat poorly, which can hurt how well they do at school.
Children with tooth pain can suffer malnutrition and low levels
of vitamin D, she said.
"If you're in pain like that you can't sleep, you can't eat
well, you can't speak, you can't perform," says Vassallo, whose
Platform for Better Oral Health in Europe receives funding from
dental care firms. "The effect on Greece is going to be huge,
not just in terms of the economic impact, but also the health,
quality of life and employability of people."
In the Papazoi family, it's not only Nikoleta who has
suffered. Anthoula Papazoi's eldest daughter, Elli, 16, was
rushed to hospital last year because of pain from a pus-filled
tooth, only to be turned away because there was no dentist on
call. Papazoi's eldest child, Christoforos, 17, had a tooth
filled recently. And Anastasis, 5, barely avoided a root canal
earlier this year.
Papazoi, who runs a small business hiring out cleaners and
nurses, stopped contributing to social security three years ago
when she could no longer afford to. That meant the 44-year-old
joined an estimated 2.5 million Greeks without access to public
health care. She now owes 900 euros to four different dentists.
The family's struggles can be seen in the contents of their
fridge. Five years ago, it was stocked with cheese, meat and
vegetables. Today: celery, a bit of shredded pumpkin and
home-churned butter Papazoi's parents send from their village.
The family diet is high in carbohydrates and sugar. Most days
they eat rice, pasta, or occasionally lentils.
"I always used to buy fruit but now you can't buy fruit.
It's too expensive," said Papazoi. "I'd never imagine I'd reach
this point: running around from day to night and not even being
able to provide the basics for my children."
SURRENDER
Diamanti, the dentist, sees similar struggles almost every
day. The 42-year-old studied in Athens and in Britain, before
moving to Ioannina in 2010 after she married a local.
By that time, the city of 112,000 near the border with
Albania was reeling from Greece's economic downturn. The capital
of a mountainous northwest region, Ioannina has a large student
population and produces feta cheese and spring water. But it is
poor. Per capita output in 2012 was just 12,000 euros, down from
15,000 in 2008 and a third lower than that of Greece as a whole,
according to the latest data.
The downturn has hurt local people's teeth. The prefecture
around the city has the worst rate of five-year-olds with
caries, or severe tooth decay, in Greece, according to the
Hellenic Dental Federation survey.
"People have surrendered, psychologically. They no longer
care about their health, including oral health," said Yorgos
Papazaharis, head of the regional unit's dental association.
As a result, he said, dentists are struggling to keep their
practices alive. He estimates that the cost of dental care in
the region has dropped 35 percent over the past six years. Many
dentists now treat patients for free.
At the same time, Value Added Tax on medical supplies such
as cotton wool or gauze has risen from 9 percent to 13 percent
during the crisis. VAT on other supplies used by dentists is as
high as 23 percent thanks to Greece's bailout commitments.
Successive governments have tried to paper over the cracks.
Last year, for instance, the Greek government gave uninsured
citizens free prescription drugs and free care, including dental
treatment, in public hospitals. And this April, the government
of leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras scrapped the 5-euro fee
to access public hospitals. But the country's international
creditors have ordered the government to reinstate the fee or
come up with another way to make up the lost revenue.
Because so many people find private care unaffordable
Diamanti says she now sometimes sees as many as 20 patients in
one day. At private practices it costs 30 to 50 euros for a
filling, 150 euros for root canal treatment, and 200 euros for a
crown. For Greeks with national health insurance, treatment in a
public hospital costs much less. But only two of 199 dentists in
Ioannina take such patients, meaning appointments can take
months to secure. Many people join the long lines at hospital
emergency rooms, or wait until a rotting tooth needs to be
pulled, Diamanti said.
Sitting behind her desk, she rubs her aching hands and
wrists. One of the reasons for bad teeth is cultural, she said.
"People in Epirus grow up with the idea that sweet things make
us feel better. They put honey on children's dummies
(pacifiers)."
Now many of her patients can't afford fruit and vegetables,
she said, so they turn to processed food. "It's the sugar. Sugar
is the food of the poor."
ONE FAMILY'S STRUGGLE
In her kitchen, casserole on the stove, Anthoula Papazoi
details her health problems. A sturdy woman with auburn hair and
neatly trimmed fingernails, she has a respiratory disease that
is set off by cigarette smoke, strong perfumes or the smell of
food. She struggles to make it up the stairs to her two-bedroom
flat in a neighbourhood of low-rise buildings.
Papazoi's small business usually earns her between 30 and 60
euros a month; some months she makes nothing. The state pays her
a benefit. Last year, a family with four children or more got
3,900 euros a year, though that amount has now been cut to 2,400
euros. Papazoi says she paid more than half of last year's
benefit back in taxes. The rest goes towards the 200 euros
monthly rent for her 70 square-metre apartment. Papazoi says her
monthly expenses can reach about 1,000 euros. She has
disconnected her home phone and owes hundreds of euros in unpaid
water and electricity bills.
Before Papazoi divorced, her family was financially
comfortable. She worked during the day, shopped in the late
afternoon and cooked meals at night. There was always enough
food and clothes, she said, and the children got new shoes when
they needed them.
Now the hallway of her apartment doubles as an office, with
overflowing bookcases, unpacked cartons and a desk stacked with
columns of papers and folders. The paint has begun to chip off
the mustard-coloured walls of the living room, which is dotted
with vases of plastic flowers. Papazoi said her ex-husband, who
could not be contacted for this article, does not help with
costs.
Her two girls share a room, which is overflowing with boxes
and clothes. Anastasis and his older brother Christoforos sleep
on a bunk bed in their mother's room.
Papazoi bakes her own bread with flour that relatives send.
Though her children crave milk, she can rarely afford it. She
makes up for the lost calcium with yogurt. For breakfast, she
sometimes splurges on chocolate croissants.
"ARE YOU KIDDING ME?"
Angelos Priovolos, who has worked on the teeth of three
Papazoi children, said the family's problems were typical.
People have stopped going for check-ups for fear their dentist
will find problems they can't afford to fix.
That happened last year when Elli began complaining of pain
in a back tooth that had filled with pus. At first, her mother
told her to try to ignore it. She gave her daughter paracetamol
and anti-inflammatory drugs. When she ran out, Papazoi told Elli
to swish tsipouro, a Greek brandy, in her mouth.
The nights became unbearable. Papazoi and Elli quarreled.
That woke Nikoleta. Exhausted, both girls would sleep their
summer days away.
One afternoon, when Elli's pain became too much to bear,
Papazoi told Christoforos to take his sister to the hospital.
But the children were turned away because there was no dentist
on call, she said.
"She (Elli) phoned and began screaming at me, saying, 'Are
you kidding me? Why did you send me here?'" recalled Papazoi.
Desperate, she sent her daughter to Priovolos, a private
dentist, who provided basic treatment. Later, after the swelling
had subsided, Elli had the tooth filled.
This summer it was Nikoleta's turn. One day in August, the
roof of her mouth and part of her throat began swelling from her
infected tooth. Papazoi didn't bother with hospital but took
Nikoleta to a private specialist who opened up the tooth and
drained the pus. Cost: 200 euros, plus extra to remove a cyst
that had formed on another tooth. Priovolos said such cysts are
usually found in people over 60.
On the evening of Nikoleta's next appointment, as the family
awaited her return, Papazoi chopped pears sent by her mother and
placed them on a plate on the kitchen table. Anastasis grabbed a
yogurt dessert with chocolate flakes from the fridge.
"You never buy what we want," joked Elli as she walked into
the kitchen, ignoring the pears.
The casserole sat, cold. Papazoi's mobile phone rang. It was
the dentist. She listened and then hung up. "Another 100 euros,"
she said, leaving the room.
($1 = 0.9215 euros)
