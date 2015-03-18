ATHENS, March 18 Greece's new left-wing
government said on Wednesday it was backing investments by
Deutsche Telekom's Greek arm OTE to build new networks
and broaden access to broadband services in the country.
OTE, Greece's biggest telecoms operator, is 40 percent-owned
and managed by Deutsche Telekom. The Greek state
holds a 10 percent stake in the group.
There has been uncertainty about the position of the new
government towards foreign investment in Greece.
The government, led by Alexis Tsipras, which took power in
January, has already opposed a Canadian gold mine, one of the
biggest foreign investments in the country.
It has also cancelled plans to sell off the state power and
natural gas utilities, a commitment made during the election
campaign that chilled the investment climate and unnerved
financial markets.
But the government is positive towards Deutsche Telekom's
investment in Greece and on Wednesday senior Greek government
officials met Claudia Nemat, Deutsche Telekom's board member in
charge of Europe, and OTE's Chief Executive Michael Tsamaz.
"Investments in new technologies and innovation are very
high in the government agenda, as they are a driving force for
the overall development of society," Deputy Prime Minister
Yannis Dragasakis said after the meeting, according to a finance
ministry statement.
The government also committed to speeding up all necessary
reforms to help the country achieve European Union objectives to
improve growth by tapping into information technology potential
by 2020, the statement said.
"Both shareholders agreed that OTE is a key constituent in
attaining these targets," it said.
Nemat said she was pleased there was an agreement with the
Greek government on the importance of telecoms for Europe's
economic growth and confirmed Deutsche Telekom's confidence in
OTE and Greece.
"For us, OTE is an investment of strategic significance, and
one of our largest investments abroad," Nemat was quoted as
saying in the finance ministry statement. She said OTE's minimum
1.2 billion euro ($1.27 billion) investment in Greece by 2017
was a vote of confidence in the country's prospects.
Greek media reported last year that Deutsche Telekom was
close to a deal to increase its stake in OTE by buying a further
10 percent from cash-strapped Greece but the German company has
dismissed the reports as speculation.
Selling the stake has never been part of the country's
privatisation plan under its EU/IMF international bailout as
Greece wanted to have some say in the running of the former
state monopoly.
($1 = 0.9427 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou. Editing by Jane Merriman)