ATHENS Aug 8 Greece's biggest telecoms company
OTE reported on Thursday a 40 percent annual profit
drop in the second quarter, as it continues to suffer from tough
regulation, sharp competition and severe austerity in its two
main markets, Greece and Romania.
Net income stood at 57.2 million euros ($76.18 million) from
94.6 million in the same period last year, said OTE, a unit of
Germany's Deutsche Telekom. The figures exclude the
results of Bulgarian unit Globul, which OTE sold earlier this
year to Norway's Telenor to reduce debt.
Sales dropped at an annual pace of 8.6 percent to 1.003
billion euros, weighed by austerity-pinched customers, who
continue switching to cheaper rivals, and by lower call prices
imposed by regulators.
But the company said it managed to post a 8.1 percent annual
drop at its Greek fixed-line unit, its smallest revenue decline
in three years, helped by payroll cuts of 18 percent. Greek
fixed-line operations account for about a third of OTE's total
revenue and costs.
"Despite MTR (Mobile Termination Rate) cuts, intensifying
competition in broadband and mobile, continued tough economic
conditions and delays in obtaining regulatory clearance for
competitive offers, we have experienced a lower rate of erosion
and boosted our operating profitability," OTE's Chief Executive
Officer Michael Tsamaz said.
The company maintained its outlook that revenues would
remain "under pressure" in the coming quarters, weighed by
regulatory MTR cuts, difficult economic conditions, sharp
competition and higher taxation.
($1 = 0.7508 euros)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)