ATHENS Aug 2 Greece has received one bid to build and run a rail freight hub it has been trying to set up since 2008, an official close to the process said on Tuesday.

The bid is from ETBA, a unit of Greece's Piraeus Bank which manages and develops industrial parks, in collaboration with Goldair, a domestic firm offering cargo and logistics services, the official said.

The selected investor will have to build a terminal with access to the national railway network and Greece's largest port in Piraeus and operate it for 60 years.

The deadline for binding bids for the Thriasio terminal - which was pushed back twice this year to give investors more time to prepare - expired on Monday.

The process is being managed by state-owned company GAIAOSE, which manages the real estate of Greek railways OSE.

"There has been one bid by ETBA and Goldair and GAIAOSE's task now is to evaluate the bid," said the official at GAIAOSE who declined to be named.

Greece, which had to turn to its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund in 2010 for financing to overcome a debt crisis, is still struggling to kickstart its economy after seven years of recession.

Once the investor has qualified, GAIAOSE will unseal technical and financial details of the proposal. The official said it would aim to have the details of the financial offer by the end of the month.

Sources close to the process told Reuters on Monday that ETBA was interested in the project and that another potential suitor, China's COSCO along with Greek real estate firms Grivalia and NBG Pangaea, a unit of National Bank, would not submit an offer. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Mark Potter)