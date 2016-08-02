(Adds transport ministry comment)
ATHENS Aug 2 Greece has received only one bid
to build and run a new rail freight terminal outside Athens, a
project it has been trying to get underway for years, the
country's transport ministry said on Tuesday.
The bid is from ETBA, a unit of Greece's Piraeus Bank
which develops and manages industrial parks, in
collaboration with Goldair, a domestic firm offering cargo and
logistics services, the ministry said.
The selected investor will build and operate the terminal at
Thriasio for 60 years under a 250 million-euro ($280 million)
investment plan which will create a new rail freight transport
hub linking up with Greece's largest port of Piraeus.
Greece, which had to turn to its euro zone partners and the
International Monetary Fund in 2010 to be rescued from its debt
crisis, is still struggling to revive its economy after seven
years of recession.
The project will create some 3,000 jobs over 10 years, cut
transport costs and turn the country into a gateway for imports
to central Europe, the ministry said in a statement.
The deadline for binding bids for the new terminal - which
was pushed back twice this year to give investors more time to
prepare - expired on Monday.
The process is being managed by state-owned company GAIAOSE,
real estate manager for national railways operator OSE.
"There has been one bid by ETBA and Goldair and GAIAOSE's
task now is to evaluate the bid," said an official at GAIAOSE
who declined to be named.
Once the investor has qualified, GAIAOSE will unseal
technical and financial details of the proposal. The official
said it would aim to have the details of the financial offer by
the end of the month.
Sources close to the process said on Monday that ETBA was
interested in the project but another potential suitor, China's
COSCO along with Greek real estate firms Grivalia
and NBG Pangaea, a unit of National Bank,
would not submit an offer.
(1 US dollar = 0.8927 euro)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Greg Mahlich)