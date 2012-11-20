ATHENS Nov 20 Greek police have arrested a man
on suspicion of stealing the personal data of roughly two thirds
of the country's population, police officials in Athens said on
Tuesday.
The 35-year old computer programmer was also suspected of
attempting to sell the 9 million files containing identification
card data, addresses, tax ID numbers and licence plate numbers.
Some files contained duplicate entries, police said.
Greece's population is 11 million.
"We are investigating what the source of the data was and
how they were used by the man arrested, and also the possibility
of him providing them to someone else," police spokesman
Christos Manouras told reporters.
Police were also looking into whether the man had obtained
the data files by hacking into a government server and whether
he had an accomplice, officials said. The files were discovered
after police raided his home.
No charges have been pressed yet and the man is expected to
appear before a prosecutor later on Tuesday.