ATHENS May 14 U.S. hedge fund Third Point has
agreed to buy a stake in Energean Oil & Gas, a small Greek oil
producer, for $60 million, the two firms said in a statement on
Tuesday.
It is the latest in a series of foreign investments in the
country since it narrowly avoided crashing out of the euro zone
last year.
In October, Swiss retailer Dufry bought out the
duty-free operations of Greek rival Folli Follie for
200.5 million euros ($260.3 million). On May 1, Czech-controlled
fund Emma Delta agreed to buy a controlling stake in gambling
monopoly OPAP for 652 million euros.
Greece has been in Third Point's sights for months. The fund
made big profits by trading deeply discounted Greek government
bonds last year. It also submitted a bid to buy OPAP but was
disqualified.
The Energean deal is made through the Hellenic Recovery
Fund, a vehicle Third Point set up to invest in Greek assets.
"We believe that the opening of the Greek market for
hydrocarbon exploration and production will significantly
contribute towards economic recovery," Third Point founder
Daniel Loeb said in the statement.
Athens plans to award oil and natural gas drilling licenses
in 2014, hoping to find big offshore deposits that would reduce
its dependency on imports.
The country, kept afloat by an international bailout,
produces almost no oil and natural gas of its own and spends
about 5 percent of its annual output on energy imports.
Third Point declined to comment on how much of the New-York
based firm's $9 billion in assets the Hellenic Recovery Fund has
available for investment. Third Point has made made headlines
this week by urging Sony Corp to spin off its
entertainment arm.
Energean Oil is controlled by two individual Greek
shareholders. It declined to say how big a stake Third Point has
bought.
Energean will use the money to double its ongoing oil
production in northern Greece to 4,000 barrels a day by the end
of 2013 and to start developing a nearby oil field, it said.