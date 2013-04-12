By Angeliki Koutantou
ATHENS, April 12 Greece's government has reached
a financial settlement with contractors to unfreeze the
construction of four, multi-billion-euro toll roads, the
country's biggest infrastructure project.
The global financial crisis and draconian austerity measures
under two consecutive EU/IMF bailouts have shrunk Greece's
economy by about a fifth since 2008 and sent unemployment to a
record high.
Infrastructure projects with the capacity to stimulate the
economy are key for Greece to pull itself out of the slump.
In 2007, two years before its worst debt crisis in decades,
Greece signed concessions for local and foreign investors
including Germany's Hochtief and France's Vinci
to build four highways.
The project - financed mainly through bank loans, toll
revenues, private investors and EU structural funds - stalled
when the crisis struck, due to red tape and the reluctance of
banks to give loans.
Greece's development ministry said on Friday that work would
resume this month after the government agreed to pay contractors
350 million euro ($459.43 million) in damages over the delays.
"After tough negotiations and several months of efforts, we
signed an agreement with the concessionaires that the projects
will start immediately before Easter, without any delays,"
Development Minister Kostis Hatzidakis told reporters.
Greece is rushing to complete the roads by the end of 2015
to avoid losing EU funds. Investment in the country has
plummeted by about 60 percent since 2008.
A development ministry official said negotiations between
the investors and more than 40 foreign and Greek banks were
helped along by a new bailout Greece secured in December that
allayed fears over its euro zone membership.
Construction has been one of the main pillars of the economy
but a five-year recession has hit the sector hard, with half of
its jobs lost since 2008 when building activity hit a peak.
"The restart of the four toll roads symbolises the
kick-start of the Greek economy. Some 25,000 new jobs are being
created," Hatzidakis said.
($1 = 0.7618 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)