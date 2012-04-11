ATHENS, April 11 Greece reopened on Wednesday
the Bronze Age site of Akrotiri on the tourist island of
Santorini, seven years after its roof collapsed, killing a
British visitor.
Known as the "Pompeii of the Aegean", the prehistoric town
was buried under thick layers of volcanic ash during an eruption
3,700 years ago that may have destroyed the Minoan civilation in
Crete to the south.
"One of the most significant archaeological sites in Greece
and the world opened its gates again," said Deputy Culture and
Tourism Minister Petros Alivizatos. "Akrotiri, which is now
fully safe, will attract visitors and boost Greek tourism."
The site was closed down in 2005 after its roof collapsed
killing a 45-year old Welsh tourist. A new roof made of steel
and wood now shelters the settlement discovered by Greek
archaeologists in 1967.
Akrotiri was one of the main centers of the Cycladic
Civilisation but residents were forced to abandon their homes in
the late 17th century B.C. due to earth shocks that were
followed by the Santorini volcano eruption, one of the largest
volcanic events in history.
Lava and volcanic ash covered the entire island and the
settlement, helping preserve the buildings but also streets and
squares, furniture and pottery, making it one of the oldest and
best preserved achaeological sites in the world.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Paul Casciato)