ATHENS, June 6 Greek tourism revenues may plunge
by up to 15 percent this year, hurt by political uncertainty
that has rekindled fears that the country may leave the euro
amid a deepening debt crisis, an industry official said on
Wednesday.
"We will see a considerable drop in tourism income," Andreas
Andreadis, the head of Greece's tourism enterprises association
(SETE) told Reuters. "A negative number, something like 10-15
percent."
In 2011, revenues rose by 10 percent to 10.5 billion euros.
About 1.5 million more tourists visited the country last year,
largely due to lower fares and political uprisings in rival
holiday destinations Egypt and Tunisia, bringing the total
number of visitors to a record high of 16.5 million.
Accounting for about 15 percent of output and one in five
jobs, tourism is vital for Greece's economy. The latest
estimates have dashed hopes that the country's ancient monuments
and sun-drenched islands will be able to pull it out of the debt
crisis.