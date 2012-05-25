* Tourism revenue drops 15.1 pct in first quarter
* Number of visitors down 11.7 pct
* Data points to difficult year for key sector
* Italian operator delays payments on Greek hotel bookings
ATHENS, May 25 Significantly fewer German and
British tourists visited Greece in the early months of 2012, the
central bank said on Friday, kept away by the political turmoil
that prompted one foreign holiday operator to delay payments on
hotel bookings.
In further bad news for an economy mired in its fifth year
of recession and struggling with record unemployment, visitor
receipts fell 15.1 percent year on year in the first quarter.
Tourism is a key sector for Greece's 215-billion-euro
economy with visits to the country's sun-drenched islands and
ancient ruins accounting for about 15 percent of total output
and one in five jobs.
A hoped-for upsurge in arrivals would help offset the
economic gloom, but strikes and sporadic riots in central Athens
have spooked visitors, and an inconclusive general election
earlier this month prompted others to put off travel plans due
to fears Greece might be pushed out of the euro zone.
Italian tour operator Veratour said on Friday that, pending
the outcome of a second election scheduled for June 17, it was
seeking to delay payments on summer bookings with its Greek
hotel partners.
"We've asked for some time, a bit of patience, until the
situation is clear," Stefano Pompili, marketing chief at the
Italian company told Reuters.
He said Veratour had put down an advance of up to 40 percent
on its contracts, but wanted to hold off on further payments
because of the political and economic uncertainty.
The head of Greece's main hotel association, the Hellenic
Chamber of Hotels, said Veratour's decision was the first by a
tour operator this year. He did not expect others to follow.
"I believe our long-term partners will honour their
agreements and will not try to benefit at the expense of so many
Greek tourist companies and their clients who look forward to
spending their holidays in Greece," George Tsakiris said.
TOUGH YEAR AHEAD
The Bank of Greece said receipts from Russian and German
visitors were down by 41 and 7.9 percent respectively in the
first quarter, while those from British travelers - the
country's second-biggest tourism market after Germany - fell 11
percent.
"The data confirms that it will be a difficult year for the
tourism sector. Recession in the euro zone and high uncertainty
in Greece are having a negative impact," said National Bank
economist Nikos Magginas.
"The trend will probably worsen in the second quarter, so
hopes for stabilisation are pushed back for after July," he
said.
Overall, the sector's balance of payments showed a deficit
of 28.5 million euros ($35.8 million) in the first quarter, down
by 35.4 million year-on-year as Greeks also cut down on travel
abroad.
The Bank of Greece said total travel receipts declined to
396 million euros with visitors spending an average of 405 euros
per trip, down 3.8 percent from the same period in 2011.
The number of travelers visiting Greece, which remains at
the centre of the euro zone's debt crisis despite two bailouts,
fell 11.7 percent in the first three months of the year to
978,600.
Tourism receipts from European Union visitors fell 28
percent year-on-year, while revenue from non-EU travelers was
down 9.5 percent.
The Bank of Greece said revenue from Russian visitors fell
41 percent from the same period a year earlier.
*************************************************************
Q1 2012 (euro, million)
2011 2012 Change (%)
Tourism receipts 466.7 396.3 -15.1
payments 530.6 424.8 -19.9
Net receipts
- % of trade balance 0.8 0.5 -42.2
- % of services balance -6.4 -1.9 -70.2
Number of visitors ('000) 1,108.4 978.6 -11.7
--------------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece